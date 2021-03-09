Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) is the largest aluminium smelter in Australia. Located approximately 20km south of Gladstone at Boyne Island on the Central Queensland coast. Supplied
Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) is the largest aluminium smelter in Australia. Located approximately 20km south of Gladstone at Boyne Island on the Central Queensland coast. Supplied
News

Person hospitalised after Boyne workplace incident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 11:09 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.17PM:

A patient was taken to hospital after a workplace incident in Boyne Island on Tuesday morning. 

Paramedics were called to Handley Drive after reports a man had crushed a finger in a workplace incident. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 11.11AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Boyne Smelters Limited after reports a man has crushed a finger in a workplace incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were responding to an incident at Handley Drive.

It is believed the man is in his 30s.

More to come.

boyne smelters limited workplace incident
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Juvenile starlet works well in lead-up to $500K race

        Premium Content Juvenile starlet works well in lead-up to $500K race

        Sport Trainer Kevin Hansen: ‘I really think she has improved since her last win.’

        Woman taken to hospital after snake bite

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after snake bite

        News The suspected snake bite occurred at a private property in the Central...

        Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash on CQ Highway

        Premium Content Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash on CQ Highway

        News Paramedics transported those injured to hospital as a precaution.

        Man taken to hospital following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital following after-dark crash

        News He was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast.