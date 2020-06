EMERGENCY services have raced to a private residence in the Rockhampton CBD where a man was allegedly attacked with a knife.

Early reports suggested a man was bleeding and had barricaded himself inside a bathroom.

Queensland Police said the incident was reported at 5.20pm at a unit block on Bolsolver St.

Queensland Ambulance said a 63-year-old man had suffered a 2cm laceration to his hand.

Paramedics didn't transport the man to hospital.