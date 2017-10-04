BREAKING: Man dead in quiet Emu Park street

Police have set up a crime scene after a man died from what appears to be a stab wound at Emu Park today.

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE have established a crime scene outside an Emu Park home after the death of a man this afternoon.

The man was located about 4pm in Bright St with what police said appeared to be a stab wound.

He died as a result of his injuries.

About four police cars and a number of uniformed and plain clothes officers are on scene.

The street itself remains quiet with no other people observed at 7pm.

The body of the deceased man was under a white sheet at the crime scene.

Police said they didn't expect any further details to be released tonight, but a media conference was expected to be held tomorrow.

