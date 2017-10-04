30°
BREAKING: Man dead in quiet Emu Park street

Police have set up a crime scene after a man died from what appears to be a stab wound at Emu Park today.
UPDATE 7PM: POLICE have established a crime scene outside an Emu Park home after the death of a man this afternoon.

The man was located about 4pm in Bright St with what police said appeared to be a stab wound.

He died as a result of his injuries.

About four police cars and a number of uniformed and plain clothes officers are on scene.

The street itself remains quiet with no other people observed at 7pm.

The body of the deceased man was under a white sheet at the crime scene.

Police said they didn't expect any further details to be released tonight, but a media conference was expected to be held tomorrow.

BREAKING 6PM: Police are investigating the death of a man in Emu Park.

Around 4pm, a man was located in Bright St with what appears to be a stab wound.

Police said he died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch have declared a crime scene.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the man's death are underway.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More details to come.

