Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to reports of a missing man in Rosslyn Bay on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to reports of a missing man in Rosslyn Bay on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Breaking

BREAKING: Man dies after falling overboard a vessel

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 40-year-old River Ranch man has died after falling overboard a vessel on Saturday night in Rosslyn Bay.

Police were alerted to reports of the incident at 11pm.

A search and rescue operation commenced involving water police, the Yeppoon Coast Guard and RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

Rescue 300 conducted several passes over the Rosslyn Bay and Wreck Point areas in search of the missing man.

Just after 1am, while searching the beach area between those two points, a body was found on the rocks by Rescue 300.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Investigations are ongoing.

fatal accident marine deaths racq capricorn rescue rosslyn bay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRIBUTES: Former mayor remembered as a ‘visionary’

        Premium Content TRIBUTES: Former mayor remembered as a ‘visionary’

        Breaking He served as mayor of Rockhampton City Council between 1991 and 1997.

        Material testing at two Rocky intersections may cause delays

        Premium Content Material testing at two Rocky intersections may cause delays

        News Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place.

        How you can help keep Rocky clean this weekend

        Premium Content How you can help keep Rocky clean this weekend

        Environment A number of sites in the Rockhampton region have been registered for Clean Up...

        Fire crews carry out hazard reduction burn at The Caves

        Premium Content Fire crews carry out hazard reduction burn at The Caves

        Breaking Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.