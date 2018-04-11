Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court charged over a domestic violence incident.
A man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court charged over a domestic violence incident.
News

BREAKING: Man dies in fatal crash near CQ mine entrance

Shayla Bulloch
by
11th Apr 2018 10:13 AM

UPDATE 10:01am: POLICE have confirmed a man died at the scene of a Central Queensland crash overnight.

Around 9.30am, Queensland Police Service confirmed one of the men involved in a two-vehicle crash Oaky Creek Mine Access died at the scene around 7pm last night.

Rockhampton Police are holing a media conference about the incident at 11am.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers when this occurs.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS were called to a serious two-vehicle crash near a mine access in Central Queensland last night where a man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash on Oaky Creek Mine Access just before 7pm.

Two male patients were assessed at the scene.

One patient did not require transport to hospital.

The other patient suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

editors picks oaky creek mine qas rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ flu cases double as QLD braces for epidemic

    CQ flu cases double as QLD braces for epidemic

    News CQ locals prepare themselves for flu season

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    Council News GALLERY: Benchmark 9m playground features five levels

    Hitch for O'Rourke handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Hitch for O'Rourke handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Politics The local and state governments are willing but there's a hurdle

    Bulls roaming the aisles of Stockland Rockhampton

    Bulls roaming the aisles of Stockland Rockhampton

    News Shopping centre opens up their own shop window display competition

    • 11th Apr 2018 11:04 AM

    Local Partners