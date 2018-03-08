Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Rocky meatworker dies on job, colleagues try to revive him

Shayla Bulloch
by
8th Mar 2018 6:57 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: Teys Australia has released a statement about the death of one of their meatworkers earlier this morning.

"Teys Australia is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our employees who suffered a sudden medical condition at our Rockhampton plant early this morning," the statement read.

"The Teys Rockhampton workforce is a close family and this man has been a much-loved part of our team for thirteen years.

"Other employees on site attempted to resuscitate the man however were unsuccessful.

"Our thoughts are with his family, and Teys will be providing support to both the family and other employees affected by this event.

"To respect the family's privacy at this time, we will not be providing further details.

 

6.55AM: A MAN has died on the job this morning at a Rockhampton meat works after reportedly suffering a medical condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the Teys Australia Rockhampton meat works on Lakes Creek Rd around 5am to reports of "uncertain breathing".

A spokesperson from QAS said a man "passed away" from medical reasons.

Queensland Police Service also attended the scene but left the incident in the hands of Workplace Health and Safety.

Teys have been approached for comment.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
