A MAN has sustained significant injuries after 2.5m fall from a roof in Norman Gardens this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm at a German St construction site.

Initial reports suggest the 43-year-old male suffered a dislocated shoulder in the workplace accident.

It is believed the patient was a contract worker at the site.

Paramedics are currently on scene treating the man.

No further injuries have been reported.

More to come.