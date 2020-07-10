BREAKING: Man flees alleged assault in Rockhampton

Police are heading to the scene of what is believed to be an assault near the IGA on Main St.

It is understood there are multiple injured people and the alleged offender has left the scene.

Witnesses state the man left the scene in a green Holden Commodore.

It is also understood the alleged man has a small child with him and witnesses reported concerns for the child's safety to police due to the man's aggression.

Queensland Ambulance Services are also on scene.

More to follow.