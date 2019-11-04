Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was killed near Childers last night after his car crashed into a horse and tree.
A man was killed near Childers last night after his car crashed into a horse and tree. Mike Knott
News

Man and horse die in shocking highway crash

Rhylea Millar
4th Nov 2019 4:47 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was killed near Childers last night after his car crashed into a horse and tree.

The 73-year-old male from Gatton was travelling west on Isis Highway when the vehicle hit a horse on the road, before hitting a tree.

He was the only occupant in the Ford Falcon at the time.

A MAN was killed near Childers last night after his car crashed into a horse and tree. The 73-year-old male from Gatton was travelling west on Isis Highway when the vehicle hit a horse on the road, before hitting a tree.
A MAN was killed near Childers last night after his car crashed into a horse and tree. The 73-year-old male from Gatton was travelling west on Isis Highway when the vehicle hit a horse on the road, before hitting a tree. Mike Knott

The crash happened 15km west of Childers in Kullogum at 9.30pm.

Both the man and horse died at the scene.

Police and the forensic crash unit are investigating.

If you have any information, please contact police and quote the reference number QP1902181790.

More Stories

crashes motoring road toll traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        premium_icon Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        News KAREN Jane Ilett’s first mistake was driving on a highway after drinking alcohol.

        Drones to watch Whitsundays sharks under LNP Govt

        premium_icon Drones to watch Whitsundays sharks under LNP Govt

        News LNP promises drones to monitor sharks as tourism bosses demand action

        Maddy’s goal on the field far from generic

        premium_icon Maddy’s goal on the field far from generic

        News Girls find step to their own beat at touch competition

        The industry pumping $10 billion into Central Queensland

        premium_icon The industry pumping $10 billion into Central Queensland

        News It’s not just diesel fitters and truck drivers picking up the jobs but also...