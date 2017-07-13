BREAKING: Man hunt underway for handcuffed fugitive in Rockhampton

Police cordon off streets in Park Avenue as they hunt for a handcuffed man.

9.25AM: A MAN hunt is underway for a handcuffed man who seemingly escaped custody in North Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed police are chasing the offender on foot in Park Avenue.

Initial reports indicate the man is handcuffed, and was last seen running through the backyard of a Thackeray St residence, towards the railway line.

Police have cordoned off nearby streets, and it is believed the man is still on the block.

Police crews are stationed at the corner of Alexandra and Thackeray street, and another nearby street.

QPS were unable to confirm why police were trying to apprehend the man.

More to come.