A man has been injured in a motorcycle crash outside of Rockhampton.

PARAMEDICS are this afternoon responding to reports of a man who has been injured after crashing his motorbike.

It is understood the accident occurred at a private property on River Rd near the vicinity of Midgee.

The 67-year-old male rider reportedly lost control of the motorcycle before landing heavily on the ground.

QAS attended the scene around 4.15pm, with the man believed to have suffered a significant injury to his arm.

More to come.