Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

BREAKING: Man in hospital after alleged stabbing

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Dec 2019 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.

Queensland Police arrived at a private address on Aspland Street at 8.17pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services also responded and took the 26-year-old to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three men had been drinking and got into an argument.

She said a 29-year-old male is in custody and no charges have yet been laid.

Another person is also assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
alleged stabbing editors picks emergency serious condition
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        premium_icon 'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        News “Majority of the workforce has been told ‘go to your camp rooms, pick up your belongings and leave’.”

        Single mum’s Christmas saviour saves her from food emergency

        premium_icon Single mum’s Christmas saviour saves her from food emergency

        News ‘It’s not something I thought would ever happen’

        Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        premium_icon Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        News Petria and Greg Stack lost everything they owned after their house was engulfed in...

        First bridge opens as Bruce Hwy project reaches milestone

        premium_icon First bridge opens as Bruce Hwy project reaches milestone

        News The bridge is one of four in the $121 million-dollar project.