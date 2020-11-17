Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

BREAKING: Man in hospital after being hit by car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Yeppoon.

Paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a location of Tanby Rd at 12.19pm.

The incident is believed to have happened in the Bunnings Yeppoon carpark and was described as a “low speed incident”.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated on scene by paramedics for a hip injury.

He was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

vehicle and pedestrian incident yeppoon crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mining engineer loses his ‘prided’ mullet to raise funds

        Premium Content CQ mining engineer loses his ‘prided’ mullet to raise funds

        Community He has raised more than $18,000 for Cancer Council.

        Research on track to help prevent railway accidents

        Premium Content Research on track to help prevent railway accidents

        Education A CQU researcher has won a $400k grant to help understand issues around track...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Premium Content Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Money Rockhampton Regional Council has filed the lawsuit in the district court.