BREAKING: Man in hospital after being hit by car

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Yeppoon.

Paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a location of Tanby Rd at 12.19pm.

The incident is believed to have happened in the Bunnings Yeppoon carpark and was described as a “low speed incident”.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated on scene by paramedics for a hip injury.

He was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.