BREAKING: Man in hospital after being hit by car
A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Yeppoon.
Paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a location of Tanby Rd at 12.19pm.
The incident is believed to have happened in the Bunnings Yeppoon carpark and was described as a “low speed incident”.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated on scene by paramedics for a hip injury.
He was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.