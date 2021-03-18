BREAKING: Man in hospital after Cap Coast crash

A man has been taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed at Bondoola on Thursday morning.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Yeppoon Road at 8.51am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vehicle was off the roadway when crews arrived.

The spokeswoman said fire crews helped paramedics remove a man in his 20s from the vehicle.

He was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition with “no obvious injuries”.