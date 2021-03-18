Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

BREAKING: Man in hospital after Cap Coast crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
18th Mar 2021 10:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed at Bondoola on Thursday morning.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Yeppoon Road at 8.51am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vehicle was off the roadway when crews arrived.

The spokeswoman said fire crews helped paramedics remove a man in his 20s from the vehicle.

He was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition with “no obvious injuries”.

bondoola single-vehicle crash yeppoon road crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anzac Day commemorations confirmed for 2021

        Premium Content Anzac Day commemorations confirmed for 2021

        Community Ceremonies across the region were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

        Love triangle machete attack: “I‘m going to kill you, c--.”

        Premium Content Love triangle machete attack: “I‘m going to kill you, c--.”

        Crime A man who attempted to kill his partner’s lover sentenced

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Who to turn to in times of despair

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Who to turn to in times of despair

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.