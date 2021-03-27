Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
BREAKING: Man in hospital after ’driving car off road’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
27th Mar 2021 12:25 PM
A man has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a traffic crash in the Gladstone region on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Don Young Drive and Red Rover Road, Byellee, at 11.27am.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the man “drove his car of the road”.

The spokeswoman said it appeared he only suffered minor injuries.

He was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

