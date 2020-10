Queensland Ambulance Service was at the scene. Picture: Supplied

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a motorbike crash in North Rockhampton.

At 3.40pm, emergency services were called to reports of a single-motorbike crash on Norman Rd, Norman Gardens.

A man in his 50s was assessed on scene by paramedics for a shoulder injury.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.