BREAKING: Man in hospital after truck rolls on busy highway

9.45AM: A 49-YEAR-old man has been taken to hospital following a truck rollover on a busy CQ highway.

At 8.23am, paramedics were called to a single truck rollover on the Dawson Highway, about 15km east of Biloela.

Initial reports indicate a 49-year-old man was involved and is reported to have suffered back pain and facial injuries. He is described as having a "very lacerated face” and has removed himself from the truck.

Paramedics treated the man on scene and say he suffered no major injuries. He was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say disruptions to the Dawson Highway will continue for the next two hours, with a crane expected to arrive on the scene to clear the truck from the highway.

Police will remain on scene to conduct traffic control, it is unclear which lane is currently blocked and from which direction.

8.35AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a single truck rollover on the Dawson Highway, near Biloela.

