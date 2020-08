A MAN was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Biloela this morning.

Emergency crews were called to Grevillea St at 7.24am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients were on scene.

She said a man was taken to Biloela Hospital with minor injuries and the other patient declined transport.