Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle rollover in Alton Downs
BREAKING: Man injured in frightening vehicle rollover

kaitlyn smith
20th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
EMERGENCY services are this afternoon responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover at Alton Downs.

It is understood the incident occurred on South Yaamba Rd near Anderson’s Rd around 4.50pm.

The male driver is believed to have been momentarily trapped inside the vehicle after it overturned in the middle of the road, subsequently blocking traffic.

Early reports suggest the driver has sustained some injuries, including bleeding from the head.

QPS, QAS and QFES are currently en route.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time.

Motorists are urged to avoid travelling through the area if possible.

More to come.

