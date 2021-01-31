UPDATE: Man 'seriously' injured in motorbike crash
UPDATE, 12.45PM: The man has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition with spinal precautions and potential head and chest injuries.
QAS will meet with a critical care paramedic en route to hospital.
INITIAL: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports of a motorbike accident near Duaringa on Sunday morning.
The crash was reported on the Capricorn Hwy and Duaringa Baralaba Rd just after 11.30am.
Initial reports suggest the motorbike crashed after hitting a pothole.
Paramedics are assessing a man with multiple abrasions.
More to come.