Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to the scene. FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Man 'seriously' injured in motorbike crash

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:44 PM
UPDATE, 12.45PM: The man has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition with spinal precautions and potential head and chest injuries.

QAS will meet with a critical care paramedic en route to hospital.

INITIAL: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports of a motorbike accident near Duaringa on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported on the Capricorn Hwy and Duaringa Baralaba Rd just after 11.30am.

Initial reports suggest the motorbike crashed after hitting a pothole.

Paramedics are assessing a man with multiple abrasions.

More to come.

