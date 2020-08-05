BREAKING: Man injured in multi-vehicle smash

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash between Rockhampton and Gracemere this morning.

At 6.19am, emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy and Fairy Bower Rd.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews, as well as Queensland Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

A man in his 50s was assessed by paramedics for minor lacerations.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.