Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man injured in multi-vehicle smash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Aug 2020 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash between Rockhampton and Gracemere this morning.

At 6.19am, emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy and Fairy Bower Rd.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews, as well as Queensland Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

A man in his 50s was assessed by paramedics for minor lacerations.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

capricorn highway queensland ambulance service three-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland fast food king moves on after 45 years

        premium_icon Central Queensland fast food king moves on after 45 years

        Business He has owned five stores over the years and has eaten countless Big Macs

        CHOPPED: Livingstone scraps 6 bushfire recovery projects

        premium_icon CHOPPED: Livingstone scraps 6 bushfire recovery projects

        News Only one survived from the initial list - find out which one it was.

        LETTERS: Vegans are stealing meat-eaters ideas

        premium_icon LETTERS: Vegans are stealing meat-eaters ideas

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        ASPIRE CQ: Please explain to CQ why no inland rail link

        premium_icon ASPIRE CQ: Please explain to CQ why no inland rail link

        Opinion No-one now appears to be championing the project identified by 11 councils as one...