Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
BREAKING: Man injured in two-vehicle smash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
27th Mar 2021 4:55 PM
A man has been taken to hospital after two vehicles reportedly collided in Yeppoon on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Rockhampton Road at 3.48pm.

The incident was initially reported as a single-vehicle rollover “into an embankment”.

However, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics at the scene reported it was a two-vehicle crash.

A man was assessed on scene with a head injury and spinal precautions.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

