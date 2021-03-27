BREAKING: Man injured in two-vehicle smash

A man has been taken to hospital after two vehicles reportedly collided in Yeppoon on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Rockhampton Road at 3.48pm.

The incident was initially reported as a single-vehicle rollover “into an embankment”.

However, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics at the scene reported it was a two-vehicle crash.

A man was assessed on scene with a head injury and spinal precautions.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.