Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young man has assaulted another male in a violent attack near Stockland Shopping Centre.
A young man has assaulted another male in a violent attack near Stockland Shopping Centre.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man kicked in head during shopping centre attack

kaitlyn smith
24th Aug 2020 2:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MALE has been injured by a young man following a violent attack near Stockland Shopping Centre.

The alleged incident occurred just after 2.30pm outside of Mandalay Medical Centre on Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

It is believed the suspect kicked the older man in the head.

Circumstances leading up to the physical assault are for unclear.

It is understood the alleged assailant has since been apprehended by police.

Security officers from Stockland Shopping Centre are reportedly assisting the injured man.

QAS are also currently attending the scene.

queensland police stockland rockhampton violent assault
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One goal the difference in top-of-the-table clash

        Premium Content One goal the difference in top-of-the-table clash

        Soccer Frenchville, Bluebirds United face off in Round 7 of CQ Premier League.

        Front-end loader smashes through office in ram raid

        Premium Content Front-end loader smashes through office in ram raid

        News The front-end loader ploughed through the facility’s office.

        COURT LIST: 122 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 122 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton’s Supreme, Civil, District and...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from over the weekend.