BREAKING: Man kicked in head during shopping centre attack

A young man has assaulted another male in a violent attack near Stockland Shopping Centre.

The alleged incident occurred just after 2.30pm outside of Mandalay Medical Centre on Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

It is believed the suspect kicked the older man in the head.

Circumstances leading up to the physical assault are for unclear.

It is understood the alleged assailant has since been apprehended by police.

Security officers from Stockland Shopping Centre are reportedly assisting the injured man.

QAS are also currently attending the scene.