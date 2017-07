BREAKING: Man killed in serious Cap Coast crash

QAS are responding to a crash on the Capricorn Coast.

UPDATE 8.15AM: ONE person has died as a result of a crash on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

Reports indicate an elderly man tragically died in the accident on Pattison St, Emu Park.

It is understood a second person, a female, was also travelling in the vehicle and is being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service.

Queensland Police Scenes of Crime crews and Forensic Crash Investigators are at the scene.

More to come.

BREAKING 6.25AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a serious crash on the Capricorn Coast.

Initial reports indicate Queensland Ambulance, Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a single vehicle accident at Emu Park.

Reports indicate the vehicle has crashed into a tree on Pattison St, across from the bowls club, and an elderly man is involved.

It is understood the 75-year-old man is not alert.

Motorists in the area are urged to avoid the scene and give way to emergency services.

More to come.