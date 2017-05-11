BREAKING: Man with metal sticking out of head 'not alert'

TRAUMA: Paramedics are rushing to a reported trauma incident on Yaamba Rd.

UPDATE: 2.46pm:

PARAMEDICS have rushed a man, 63, to Rockhampton Hospital after he suffered a "trauma" to his head.

Initial reports were the man had a piece of metal sticking from his head and was not alert on a property on Yaamba Rd, Milman, about 32km out of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are not yet aware of what had unfolded, but it appeared the man was struck in the head by a piece of metal during an accident.

Milman is located just north of Rockhampton, between the Capricorn Caves and the township of Yaamba.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man is now stable.

