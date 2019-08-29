Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue helicopter.
Westpac Rescue helicopter. TREVOR VEALE
News

Man run over by tractor in Orara Valley

TIM JARRETT
by
28th Aug 2019 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been run over by his own tractor at a property in Nana Glen today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a property at Nana Glen this afternoon where a 79-year-old man had been run over by his tractor.

Accessing the rear of the property by four-wheel drive ASNSW paramedics treated the man on the scene before relocating him to the helicopter landing area.

A spokesperson for the Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said the man sustained multiple injuries but was in a  stable condition 

He will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

breaking news tractor westpac helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man banned from music festival over drugs tried to hug cop

    premium_icon Man banned from music festival over drugs tried to hug cop

    Crime What was meant to be a fun weekend at a Central Queensland festival ended up a costly experience

    Council workers expected to win pay rise

    premium_icon Council workers expected to win pay rise

    News 14-month fight reaches a crescendo

    Hydrogen-powered cars no certainty for Rocky

    premium_icon Hydrogen-powered cars no certainty for Rocky

    News Qld Govt to trial five electric vehicles

    LNP fear Rookwood's water storage capacity could be cut

    premium_icon LNP fear Rookwood's water storage capacity could be cut

    Politics Uncertainty with the weir redesign sparked the latest war of words.