Two people are believed to have been stabbed at a Gracemere address this afternoon.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man rushed to hospital after Gracemere stabbing

Leighton Smith
by
6th Feb 2019 6:38 PM
6.15pm: EMERGENCY services are at a Gracemere address after reports of a serious stabbing with "lots of blood".

The incident happened around 6.05pm on Thora St.

 

MAP: A stabbing is understood to have occurred on Thora St, Gracemere.
The offender has reportedly left the scene in a grey coloured sedan.

A man in his 40s is understood to have a central stab wound and suffering from heavy bleeding.

 

A second patient is believed to have presented at the Gracemere police station suffering a large laceration to their underarm.

A number of Police and QAS vehicles are currently at the scene.

CIB have been called to the crime scene.

 

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

