BREAKING: Man slices through wrists in shock farm accident

Hamish Broome
4th Nov 2018 10:37 AM

AN ALSTONVILLE man has been rushed to hospital after a nasty farming accident this morning.

Paramedics were called to a property near the intersection of Rifle Range Rd and Pearce's Creek Rd about 10.40am with reports of an injured male.

An NSW Ambulance media spokesman said patient was 40-years-old and was working on the property at the time.

"The gentleman was fixing a fence and an electric grinder has slipped and cut through his wrists.

"We've called the chopper, he has a deep laceration to his right wrist."

The man is understood to be conscious and breathing and has been taken by road crew to Lismore Base Hospital.

The spokesman said he may be transferred from there by air depending on his condition.

