WATCH: Dad in surgery, Clinton street in shock after invasion

UPDATE: 7.37pm:

POLICE say they could have been "dealing with a dead body" after a traumatic home invasion left a Gladstone dad in hospital.

In a violent burglary, four masked men who were still at large last night, entered a Streeter St home late Wednesday night.

One of the men struck a 45-year-old in the head with an iron bar, causing lacerations to his head.

Clinton and Streeter St residents were left in shock over the invasion that happened "too close to home".

One resident of more than 20 years said it was no longer the quiet street he grew up in. Just after 10pm he saw the victim leave the Streeter St home "holding his head".

"I won't have any of that in my street, we've hardly had any problems here before," the resident, who did not want to be named, said.

"It's just me and (my two) kids here, so it really shows you have to be prepared for the worst this day and age."

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a 40-year-old woman and other people were in the home at the time.

The Observer understands the man has two children, a daughter and a son.

Gladstone police : Gladstone police speak about overnight assault.

The police were investigating previous threats made to the victim's son, however it is not clear if the assault is related.

"They were obviously very concerned with what's happened," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We will be offering them certain counselling advice and anything we can do to assist them."

After the man was struck with the iron bar he tackled one of the offenders and tried to force them out of the house.

Fortunately for police, the offenders left behind the iron bar and one mask.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said these would be tested for DNA and he was hopeful police would get a positive result.

"(This was a) very traumatic incident," he said.

"It's just fortunate we aren't dealing with a dead body here."

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for surgery and was discharged by noon yesterday.

The first offender is described as 190cm, with a slim build, while the other three are described about 170cm and also with a slim build.

If you have any information that could assist investigations phone Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

"The ambulance was the first one there," one Streeter St resident said.

"I then saw one guy walk out holding his head."

The resident, who has lived on that street for more than 20 years, said it was usually a quiet area.

"I won't have any of that in my street, we've hardly had any problems here before," he said.

"It's just me and (my two) kids here, so it really shows you have to be prepared for the worst this day and age."

Another resident said they didn't hear any commotion overnight.

The second resident, who lives two homes away from where the incident happened, said the police had approached him for information.

The Gladstone Police are continuing to search for the four men involved.

A 45-year-old man is undergoing surgery this morning after four masked men entered his home in Streeter St last night about 10pm, made threatens and one has struck the victim on the head with a metal bar.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said this level of violence was very concerning.

"Anytime a person has entered a dwelling like they have and threatened and actually used violence or assault a persons is very concerning," he said.

"In this case, the person has been struck in the head and received quite a significant injury.

"It's just fortunate we aren't dealing with a dead body here."

After the man was struck in the head, he has tackled one of the offenders, which has resulted in one of the masks being left behind along with a metal bar.

"It appears that the actual victim has fought back and has been able to chase the persons out of the house," Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

"...that will be subject to DNA testing and hopefully police will be able to get a positive result from that."

At this stage of the investigation, police have not found any links to drugs or any evidence of anything been taken by the offenders from the residence.

"There's a number of avenues we are investigating at the moment but what we are asking for is anyone with any information with regards to the persons responsible for the assault to contact Gladstone police immediately or Crimestoppers,' Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"It would appear that previous to that some threats were made to the son of the victim so police are following that up today to see if that has any relevance at all."

The first offender is described at 190cm, slim build while the other three are described around 170cm and also slim build.

There were more than two people inside the house at the time of the offence, including a 40-year-old woman.

