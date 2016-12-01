39°
News

WATCH: Dad in surgery, Clinton street in shock after invasion

Tegan Annett
Kerri-Anne Mesner
and | 1st Dec 2016 7:50 AM Updated: 7:38 PM
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Allan Reinikka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 7.37pm: 

POLICE say they could have been "dealing with a dead body" after a traumatic home invasion left a Gladstone dad in hospital.

In a violent burglary, four masked men who were still at large last night, entered a Streeter St home late Wednesday night.

One of the men struck a 45-year-old in the head with an iron bar, causing lacerations to his head.

Clinton and Streeter St residents were left in shock over the invasion that happened "too close to home".

One resident of more than 20 years said it was no longer the quiet street he grew up in. Just after 10pm he saw the victim leave the Streeter St home "holding his head".

"I won't have any of that in my street, we've hardly had any problems here before," the resident, who did not want to be named, said.

"It's just me and (my two) kids here, so it really shows you have to be prepared for the worst this day and age."

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a 40-year-old woman and other people were in the home at the time.

The Observer understands the man has two children, a daughter and a son.

The police were investigating previous threats made to the victim's son, however it is not clear if the assault is related.

"They were obviously very concerned with what's happened," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We will be offering them certain counselling advice and anything we can do to assist them."

After the man was struck with the iron bar he tackled one of the offenders and tried to force them out of the house.

Fortunately for police, the offenders left behind the iron bar and one mask.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said these would be tested for DNA and he was hopeful police would get a positive result.

"(This was a) very traumatic incident," he said.

"It's just fortunate we aren't dealing with a dead body here."

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for surgery and was discharged by noon yesterday.

The first offender is described as 190cm, with a slim build, while the other three are described about 170cm and also with a slim build.

If you have any information that could assist investigations phone Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

UPDATE 1.15pm:

CLINTON residents have been shocked by news a home invasion on Streeter St overnight has left a 45-year-old man in hospital.

The victim was struck with a metal bar by one of four intruders who entered his home at 10pm last night.

A 45-year-old man was struck with an iron bar when four intruders entered his Clinton home on Streeter Street overnight.
A 45-year-old man was struck with an iron bar when four intruders entered his Clinton home on Streeter Street overnight.

"The ambulance was the first one there," one Streeter St resident said.

"I then saw one guy walk out holding his head."

The resident, who has lived on that street for more than 20 years, said it was usually a quiet area.

"I won't have any of that in my street, we've hardly had any problems here before," he said.

"It's just me and (my two) kids here, so it really shows you have to be prepared for the worst this day and age."

Another resident said they didn't hear any commotion overnight.

The second resident, who lives two homes away from where the incident happened, said the police had approached him for information.

The Gladstone Police are continuing to search for the four men involved.

UPDATE 10.20am:

"It's just fortunate we aren't dealing with a dead body here."

That was what Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said as he described what police know so far of an assault incident at Clinton last night.

A 45-year-old man is undergoing surgery this morning after four masked men entered his home in Streeter St last night about 10pm, made threatens and one has struck the victim on the head with a metal bar.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said this level of violence was very concerning.

"Anytime a person has entered a dwelling like they have and threatened and actually used violence or assault a persons is very concerning," he said.

"In this case, the person has been struck in the head and received quite a significant injury.

"It's just fortunate we aren't dealing with a dead body here."

After the man was struck in the head, he has tackled one of the offenders, which has resulted in one of the masks being left behind along with a metal bar.

"It appears that the actual victim has fought back and has been able to chase the persons out of the house," Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

"...that will be subject to DNA testing and hopefully police will be able to get a positive result from that."

At this stage of the investigation, police have not found any links to drugs or any evidence of anything been taken by the offenders from the residence.


"There's a number of avenues we are investigating at the moment but what we are asking for is anyone with any information with regards to the persons responsible for the assault to contact Gladstone police immediately or Crimestoppers,' Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"It would appear that previous to that some threats were made to the son of the victim so police are following that up today to see if that has any relevance at all."

The first offender is described at 190cm, slim build while the other three are described around 170cm and also slim build.

There were more than two people inside the house at the time of the offence, including a 40-year-old woman.

7.50am: A MAN was struck with a metal bar during a burglary at a Clinton residence last night.

Police are investigating, and it is believed four young males entered the Streeter St residence around 10pm.

They demanded money from the residents, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

One of the men then produced a metal bar and struck the male victim across the head.

A struggle ensued and the injured man managed to force the intruders out of the home who then fled the scene.

The four men are described as Caucasian in appearance, one being around 190cm tall with a thin build and short brown hair, and the other three around 158cm tall with medium builds.

All four were wearing white face masks and dark long sleeved clothing.

The male victim was transported to Gladstone Base Hospital where he has undergone surgery for a large laceration to his forehead.

The woman was uninjured.

The Police are still searching for the four men involved.

They will release more information at 9.30am.

More to come

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  assault breaking burglary gladstone police

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Parole for mum who smuggled drugs into jail

Parole for mum who smuggled drugs into jail

A Rockhampton mother, who smuggled drugs into a Queensland jail for her ex-partner, has narrowly escaped joining him behind bars.

WATCH: Dad in surgery, Clinton street in shock after invasion

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

"It’s just fortunate we aren’t dealing with a dead body here."

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Lightning strikes in CQ town

Lightning danced across the sky in Gympie as Michelle Honey snapped this photo.

Rural fire crews attended the three spot blazes last night.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Deer in the headlights on Rocky roads

Motorists were cautioned to look out for a wild deer roaming our streets.

A feral deer is spotted on a Rockhampton road

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

New book to document history of Livingstone Shire

St Faiths School, Yeppoon.

Book includes previously unseen photographs of historical sites

What's coming up around the region

Frank Constable, 5

Plan ahead for December!

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of the marijuana culture in America as more states legalise the drug.

  • TV

  • 2nd Dec 2016 6:00 AM

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Beyond Gravity in pole position for local showcase

Beyond Gravity Pole Fitness Academy instructor Tamara MacKenzie prepares ahead of the Performance Night at Flamingos Saturday, December 3.

Feats of strength and flexibility meets fantastic performances.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Owner Wants To Sell Before Xmas!!!

112 Stanley Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $139,000

The owner has just slashed $18,000 off the price and wants a contract before Xmas, so here is your chance to grab a bargain on this highset weatherboard gable to...

Neat, Tidy and Sure to Impress

244 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

Situated in a convenient location close to shops, schools and sporting fields is where you will find this neat as a pin home. As you ascend upstairs you will be...

Lowset Brick - Walk to Mount Archer School

13 O'Shanesy, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Have you been searching for a lowset brick home on the Northside? This lovely 3 bedroom home is located only a short walk from the Mount Archer Primary School.

HOT PRICE for Seaview Block!

14 Cook Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of ... $119,000

Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, at this price, there is no better value...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... Offers Over...

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

25 Acre lots, Good Grazing LAND

4/190 Bungundarra Road, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land Prime acreage lots subdivided to provide the opportunity for new home sites ... $350,000

Prime acreage lots subdivided to provide the opportunity for new home sites on the ourtskirts of Yeppoon. This is good quality land perfect for grazing or running...

Country Lifestyle, Coastal Convenience

14 Daly Creek Road, Bungundarra 4703

Rural 0 0 $550,000

Rural Land at its best, 15 minutes from Yeppoon. This 80 Acre grazing property takes in some of the most spectacular mountain and rural views this region has to...

25 Acre, Good Grazing LAND

3/190 Bungundarra Road, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land Prime acreage lots subdivided to provide the opportunity for new home sites ... $419,000neg

Prime acreage lots subdivided to provide the opportunity for new home sites on the ourtskirts of Yeppoon. This is good quality land perfect for grazing or running...

Your perfect Lifestyle Awaits.

Lot 13 Sypher Drive, Inverness 4703

Residential Land Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family ... $230,000

Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family home in a premium community at Inveness Yeppoon. Lot 13 is an elevated allotment and...

Large family home in quiet street needs to be sold!

10 Trochus Avenue, Emu Park 4710

House 4 2 2 $387,500

This well appointed home across from a park in an inviting no through road is just minutes from Emu Park beaches, schools, daycare centre and shops and is a...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Luxury Rocky property goes under the hammer

1 Scully St, Frenchville.

Multiple bidders expected at auction

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!