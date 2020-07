A 65-year-old male has tonight been bitten by a snake in Allenstown.

EMERGENCY services are responding to a 65-year-old male who is understood to have been bitten by a snake in Allenstown.

It is believed the incident occurred around 5.10pm early this evening at a West St property.

The snake reportedly struck the man on one of his arms, leaving puncture wounds.

Early reports suggest the patient is disorientated and going in and out of consciousness.

The snake’s species is not known.

More to come.