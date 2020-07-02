BREAKING: Man suffers head injuries after high fall

A man has suffered head injuries after falling from a high distance.

UPDATE, 3.20pm: A male patient suspected of suffering head injuries has reportedly fallen almost two meters from a ladder.

It is believed paramedics are currently on scene undertaking spinal precautions.

It is expected the 80-year-old man will soon be transported to hospital.

INITIAL, 3.05pm: Paramedics are attending to reports of an 80-year-old male in Frenchville who was reportedly injured after falling from a high distance.

The incident occurred just after 3pm Thursday afternoon on a property near Dean St.

It is understood the male patient sustained injuries to the back of his head and both arms.

Circumstances surrounding the fall for now remain unclear.

QAS are currently en route.

