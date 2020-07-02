Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has suffered head injuries after falling from a high distance.
A man has suffered head injuries after falling from a high distance.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man suffers head injuries after high fall

kaitlyn smith
2nd Jul 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3.20pm: A male patient suspected of suffering head injuries has reportedly fallen almost two meters from a ladder.

It is believed paramedics are currently on scene undertaking spinal precautions.

It is expected the 80-year-old man will soon be transported to hospital.

More to come.

INITIAL, 3.05pm: Paramedics are attending to reports of an 80-year-old male in Frenchville who was reportedly injured after falling from a high distance.

The incident occurred just after 3pm Thursday afternoon on a property near Dean St.

It is understood the male patient sustained injuries to the back of his head and both arms.

Circumstances surrounding the fall for now remain unclear.

QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

qas. ambulance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        News Got questions about the new Morning Bulletin format? We’re here to help. The Bully format has changed, but our news is still the same.

        Fate of the CQUni Yeppoon campus revealed

        premium_icon Fate of the CQUni Yeppoon campus revealed

        News Plans have been revealed for the former learning facility on the Capricorn Coast.

        • 2nd Jul 2020 1:59 PM
        Where Livingstone residents want budget dollars spent

        premium_icon Where Livingstone residents want budget dollars spent

        News Survey reveals the top five areas they believe should be prioritised.

        Fly Brisbane to Rockhampton for $99

        premium_icon Fly Brisbane to Rockhampton for $99

        News 12-hour sale to celebrate airline’s resurrection.