A man is being transported to Rockhampton hospital after he fell from a horse Sunday morning.
UPDATE: Flight crews on scene after Comet horse fall

kaitlyn smith
28th Jun 2020 12:12 PM
UPDATE: Flight crews are currently assessing a man in his 30s after he suffered injuries falling from a horse at Comet this morning.

The incident occurred at a private property adjacent to Comet River Rd, approximately 200km west of Rockhampton.

Paramedics were initially tasked by 4WD however, RACQ Capricorn Rescue has since attended the scene.

It is understood the man has reportedly suffered both a chest and head injury.

Emergency services remain on scene.

INITIAL: A man has today sustained a significant head injury after he fell from a horse on a property 200km west of Rockhampton.

It is understood the incident occurred at 11.18am Sunday morning after the rider briefly lost control of the animal.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the property where they will assess the man.

It is believed he will be transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.

His condition for now remains unknown.

More to come.

