Breaking: Man taken into custody after Rocky city house raid
1.20PM: POLICE have recovered a large amount of suspected stolen property following a raid at a Rockhampton property this morning.
Police officers forced entry to the low-set Campbell St home mid morning.
Witnesses said two officers went down either side of the house while another went through the front door.
One man was observed been taken out of the house and into custody as numerous police combed the property.
Neighbours reported numerous police vehicles and police officers, some dressed in casual clothing, attending and leaving the scene throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
Police officers and plain-clothed detectives were seen carrying out milk crates and bags of items and loading them into the back of a detective's vehicle.
More to follow.