BREAKING: Man tasered by police on Rocky street

Police have tasered a man outside of Max Employment Rockhampton.

Police have tasered a man outside of Max Employment Rockhampton.

UPDATE: 11.35am: A 30-year-old man has been taken into police custody this morning following a disturbance outside a well-known Rockhampton business.

It is understood the man became aggressive toward staff at Max Employment on Musgrave St, repeatedly kicking and smashing its front doors.

Police were called to the scene and deployed a taser which became lodged into the man's upper-body.

INITIAL, 11.20am: A man has been tasered by police outside of Rockhampton's Max Employment.

The incident occurred just after 11am at the Musgrave St establishment.

Events surrounding the incident for now remain unconfirmed, however it is believed a disturbance with staff reportedly occurred.

QPS are currently on scene and paramedics are en route.

It is believed one of the taser's probes is embedded into the man's collarbone.

More to come.