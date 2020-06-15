Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have tasered a man outside of Max Employment Rockhampton.
Police have tasered a man outside of Max Employment Rockhampton.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man tasered by police on Rocky street

Kaitlyn Smith
15th Jun 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: 11.35am: A 30-year-old man has been taken into police custody this morning following a disturbance outside a well-known Rockhampton business.

It is understood the man became aggressive toward staff at Max Employment on Musgrave St, repeatedly kicking and smashing its front doors.

Police were called to the scene and deployed a taser which became lodged into the man's upper-body.

 

INITIAL, 11.20am: A man has been tasered by police outside of Rockhampton's Max Employment.

The incident occurred just after 11am at the Musgrave St establishment.

Events surrounding the incident for now remain unconfirmed, however it is believed a disturbance with staff reportedly occurred.

QPS are currently on scene and paramedics are en route.

It is believed one of the taser's probes is embedded into the man's collarbone.

More to come.

max employment police incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police claim sly grog haul is ‘one of Woorabinda’s largest’

        premium_icon Police claim sly grog haul is ‘one of Woorabinda’s largest’

        Breaking Man caught allegedly sneaking 43 litres of alcohol into Woorabinda

        Swimming to recommence at Southside pool today

        premium_icon Swimming to recommence at Southside pool today

        Information The 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre has re-opened from today with COVID safe...

        UPDATE: Teenager crashes into tree on the Capricorn Hwy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Teenager crashes into tree on the Capricorn Hwy

        Breaking The young man was taken to Emerald Hospital

        5-day marathon rescue mission for coast guard

        premium_icon 5-day marathon rescue mission for coast guard

        News It took the crew multiple attempts against rough conditions to bring the marooned...