Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CURRA RESCUE: A man in his 40s is being airlifted to a hospital after falling off a ladder in Curra earlier this afternoon.
CURRA RESCUE: A man in his 40s is being airlifted to a hospital after falling off a ladder in Curra earlier this afternoon. Tobi Loftus
News

BREAKING: Man to be airlifted after serious ladder fall

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Jul 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING 2:50pm: A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to an area north of Gympie this afternoon.

A man in his 40s is believed to have fallen off a ladder at a private property in Curra at 1.55pm.

The rescue helicopter landed at Chatsworth State School Oval as it was the best possible landing for the helicopter. The Queensland Ambulance Service has just arrived at the school ready to transport the man.

The man suffered serious head and chest injuries," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It's not sure at what height the man fell, but it was labelled a "fall from height."

The man was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition. 

curra curra fall ladder fall lifeflight helicopter queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Police link multiple bomb threats across Rockhampton

    premium_icon Police link multiple bomb threats across Rockhampton

    Breaking 1.10PM: Three separate businesses targetted with bomb threats

    Community to celebrate life of miner tragically killed

    premium_icon Community to celebrate life of miner tragically killed

    News A ceremony will be held to celebrate the life of David Routledge.

    VIDEO: Well known CQ wreckers' shed destroyed by fire

    premium_icon VIDEO: Well known CQ wreckers' shed destroyed by fire

    News 8.40AM: Two large fires caused 'significant damage'

    DENGUE UPDATE: Rockhampton dengue hotspots revealed

    premium_icon DENGUE UPDATE: Rockhampton dengue hotspots revealed

    News Flu-like symptoms include high fever and joint pain