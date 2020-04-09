BREAKING: Man trapped in loader rollover near Rocky CBD

Emergency services are rushing to the scene of loader rollover on the outskirts of Rockhampton CBD.

A male driver, believed to be in his mid 50s, is trapped inside the machinery on Quay Street near Depot Hill.

It is understood the excavator rolled into a pit on its side.

TRAPPED: Emergency services are responding to a rolled loader near Rockhampton CBD

The incident was reported around 2.50pm this afternoon.

It is believed the man is trapped by his seatbelt and is suffering discomfort in his abdomen and neck.

QPS are en route.

More to come.