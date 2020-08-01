Menu
KNIFE EMERGENCY: Rockhampton police responded to reports of a man carrying a knife into Northside Plaza. (File photo)
News

BREAKING: Man with knife enters north Rocky shopping centre

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com
1st Aug 2020 9:35 AM
MULTIPLE police crews raced to Northside Plaza after reports of a shirtless man entering the shopping centre carrying a large knife.

The report came through to police after a witness spotted the man walking into the Berserker shopping centre in North Rockhampton at 9.15am.

Police spotted the man in Woolworths and apprehended him in aisle number four.

The man is now in police custody and is being transported to the watch house.

Police are making inquiries trying to locate the knife.

