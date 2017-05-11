BREAKING: 'Massive fail' could cost Rocky students $15K and careers

Nursing students at CQUni face an uncertain future after administrative issues allegedly prevented them from completing industry placements.

NURSING students at CQUniversity risk losing thousands of dollars and their hard-earned grades after administrative issues allegedly prevented them from completing industry placements.

In an email to The Morning Bulletin, a Diploma of Nursing student (who requested to remain anonymous) detailed the impossible hoops they were required to jump through to be accepted into placements to pass the semester's subjects.

Instead of looking forward to their December graduation, around 10 students are now facing an uncertain future that could leave their $15,000 diploma useless.

The student claimed the cohort received an email in early March outlining mandatory checks required before undertaking placement which were to be uploaded to the website Sonia within 27 days.

Sonia is the university's online placement system, which was introduced in 2015 and allows students to submit their mandatory checks and manage their placement.

A blue card was one of the requirements, but an alleged backlog of seven weeks made the task impossible for students.

They also needed to obtain a Federal Police Check, with an alleged four-week backlog, despite only needing a lower-level police check for previous placements.

Despite students sending numerous emails to try and rectify the situation, there are claims a large number were never replied to.

In an email sighted by The Morning Bulletin from an industry placement coordinator within the School of Nursing sent on May 5, students were told because the mandatory checks weren't completed in the required time, they would be marked 'not competent' for courses they had already passed in the past 12 months.

At the bottom of the email, students were told they could appeal the decision within 20 days.

The only other option for the students was to reapply for the semester's units which cost upwards of $7,000.

Another student, also speaking anonymously, said the situation was taking a huge emotional toll on those involved.

"A lot of us are very stressed at the moment because the main problem is, we can't get answers,” they said.

"Most of us have spent every day since last Thursday and Friday constantly emailing.

"I don't think most of us have slept in the last week.

"I've been told by one teacher, 'continue studying, don't stop, continue with assignments'.

"But then we're getting emails telling us we're being marked incompetent for some subjects you don't know what to do and whether you're wasting your time.”

The student said it will be an anxious wait until next Tuesday when appeals are heard; if the situation can't be resolved then, the next step is a hearing.

It's not just the money and potential time wasted that has the students up in arms; many have made family sacrifices to complete the course.

"A lot of us have children and we've had to rely on other people to help out with them over the last 12 months,” they said.

"We're realising we may have just missed out on 12 months of our families lives for nothing.”

The student claims the issues may have been caused in part by the website they are required to use for their placements.

"They're trying to introduce a new program and the Sonia app relates to that and we've just been caught in one of their teething problems,” they said.

"They've tried it out on us and it's been a massive fail - hopefully they learn from this and next students that go through do not have to suffer any of these problems.”

CQUni was contacted for comment and a spokesperson advised they will be looking into the matter and responding as soon as practicable.