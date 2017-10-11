UPDATE: Truckie 'lucky' after B-double rolls off Bruce Hwy, Rocky

A Toll B-double truck has come off the road and into Midgee Creek, south of Rockhampton.

UPDATE 9AM: A TRUCK driver is "lucky" to have escaped a crash without serious injury this morning after a B-double rolled off a bridge and into a creek near Rockhampton.

Emergency services remain on scene of the crash at Midgee, which has closed one south-bound lane of the Bruce Hwy this morning

Speaking from the scene, Rockhampton Fire Station first officer Bruce Ogle said the male driver was found injured on the side of the road, but had managed to escape the vehicle.

One south-bound lane of the Bruce Hwy has reopened after Statewide Traffic Management earlier advised the highway was blocked heading towards Gladstone.

Midgee Truck Rollover: Emergency services responded to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton.

"We were called at 5.30am to a truck rollover down in the Midgee area," Mr Ogle said.

"When arriving on scene we had the vehicle in the creek behind us

"We were sent down because its was unknown what risks there was.

"On arrival the truck driver was sitting on the side of the road and we were told there was no further entrapments.

"So we are here now just for fire safety reasons."

Mr Ogle said when paramedics arrived the man was "talking about wearing his seatbelt" and ambulance officers said he was lucky considering the nature of the crash.

He said crews rapidly isolated the fuel and battery to reduce any risks, and they remained on scene waiting for clean-up to complete their job.

The Toll truck was pulling two tautliner trailers at the time of the crash, about 20km south of Rockhampton.

The driver has since been taken to the Rockhampton Hospital with unknown injuries, but the Queensland Ambulance Service advise he is stable.

INITIAL REPORT: A B-DOUBLE pulling two tautliner trailers has come off a bridge and into Midgee Creek, south of Rockhampton this morning.

A passer-by who saw the injured driver by the road, and vehicle lying on its side, notified emergency services about 5.31am.

The Statewide Traffic Management advised the south-bound lane of the Bruce Hwy is currently closed as a result of the crash, about 20km south of Rockhampton.

Queensland Police Service advise the truck has come off the bridge and is lying on its side in Midgee Creek, near the road works.

"The driver had injuries, but was out sitting by the road," a QPS spokeswoman said.

"They were self-extricated, so not seriously injured."

The Queensland Ambulance Service transported the driver to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

They were unable to provide further information on the patients age, gender or injuries.

The QPS advised there will be obstructions to traffic during the truck recovery mission.

The spokeswoman said the truck was carrying to dog trailers; trailers towed behind the lead trailer of a road train combination, or a rigid truck.

Emergency services are currently on scene and motorists are requested to avoid the area if possible.