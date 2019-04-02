Menu
Plain clothes police arrive.
BREAKING: Mental health building in lockdown

Tahlia Stehbens
Toni Benson-Rogan
by and
2nd Apr 2019 11:11 AM
UPDATE 11.49AM: Bundaberg Police are set to hold a press conference on the incident.

UPDATE 11.27AM: The NewsMail understands a code black was called at the Bundaberg Hospital, however a spokesman said the threat wasn't as immediate as it may seem.

The Bundaberg Hospital building has been confirmed as not being in lockdown, with the status of the mental health wing not yet clear.

A response from the hospital will be made public shortly.

UPDATE 11.25AM: Plain clothes police have arrived on scene.

UPDATE 11.20AM: A witness at the scene told the NewsMail that the main Bundaberg Hospital building had been in lockdown for around 10 minutes before it was reopened. 

The witness was on the second floor of the hospital at the time and said staff acted calmly and professionally in the wake of the situation. 

Outside the mental health unit.
It has not yet been confirmed if the mental health section of the hospital is currently in lockdown or not.

EARLIER: The mental health wing of the Bundaberg Hospital is in lockdown as a mental health situation unfolds.

Police on scene.
At this stage it is unclear what has happened but it is believed police are attending.

More to follow.

A police vehicle outside the hospital.
