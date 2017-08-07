BREAKING: Miner dies after workplace incident, BMA confirms

THE miner who was injured in a workplace incident at the Goonyella Riverside mine on Saturday morning has died in hospital.

Daniel Springer, 31, died leaving behind wife and baby boy.

His wife, Carmela Xiriha Springer took to Facebook overnight Sunday, revealing the heartbreak of losing her best friend.

"Today I lost the love of my life, the person who has given me the second love of my life," Mrs Springer posted.

"My best friend and person who always said they loved my cooking even it was terrible..."

Her post was met with an an outpouring of condolences to the family of the miner with all devastated by the loss.

Facebook friend, Jake Tredwell, wrote: "My heart sunk last night when I heard that one of the biggest bloody legends of all time had been taken from us.

"Hands down one of the funniest blokes I've ever met and by far the most positive.

"I know you touched a lot of people brother and damn sure will be missed.

"Thoughts are with your family.

"See you on the other side Springer."

Emergency services were called to the mine about 1am Saturday morning.

BMA confirmed his death this afternoon.

"It is with deep sadness that BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) confirms that a colleague, a contractor from Independent Mining Services (IMS), has ... passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during maintenance work at the Goonyella Riverside Mine in Queensland on 5 August 2017," a spokesperson for the company said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and support to his family, colleagues and friends at this very sad and difficult time."

The spokesperson said a full investigation was under way and BMA would continue to work closely with relevant authorities.

"Support services are in place for family, friends, the contractors involved and all of our people at Goonyella Riverside Mine," they said.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the site about 1am Saturday morning. He was was first taken to Mackay Base Hospital and then to Townsville Base Hospital for the emergency surgery.