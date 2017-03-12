34°
News

550 workers needed for new local 'mine complex'

Luke J Mortimer
| 11th Mar 2017 5:09 PM Updated: 12th Mar 2017 1:27 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What you need to know:

  • 150 jobs during construction and 400 jobs once its operational
  • Construction expected to begin in 2019
  • The proposed mine is part of Baralaba Coal Company's Baralaba Expansion Project, a project to make Baralaba a massive mining complex
  • The mine is expected to have a life of 23-40 years

A MINING giant is planning to make Baralaba the mining hub of central Queensland by building a huge new mine, with 550 workers needed.  

Baralaba Coal Company expects to look to locals for 150 workers to build the new open cut mine near Baralaba, and another 400 workers when it is fully operational.

Construction of the Baralaba South Project is expected to begin in 2019, and production is expected to begin 6-12 months later, according to a statement from Baralaba.

The company is already negotiating access to Gladstone's port and use of rail lines to export coal to international markets from the project.  

>>Six other Queensland mines for workers to get excited about

MINE: Baralaba Coal Company has plans to making a massive mining "complex" around Baralaba.
MINE: Baralaba Coal Company has plans to making a massive mining "complex" around Baralaba. Baralaba Coal Company

Baralaba has asked for approval to mine six million tonnes per annum (Mpta) of thermal coal over a life of 23-40 years.

The company also said the mine would primarily use local suppliers and contractors, as is the case at its Baralaba North Project.

Baralaba said its latest proposed mine is a part of the Baralaba Expansion Project, a project to create a massive mining hub around Baralaba, about 192km west of Gladstone.

HUGE MINE: The mining lease area is outline in blue.
HUGE MINE: The mining lease area is outline in blue. Baralaba Coal Company


The company said it was again pursuing the project to make "maximum use" of its infrastructure approvals, and the existing infrastructure its invested in for its Baralaba North Project.

"[It will] fully utilis[e] the established, constructed, and approved haulage and rail transport infrastructure that the companies have invested significantly in," the company states.

"The project will be operated in conjunction with the existing Baralaba North Mine as a mine complex.

"This mine complex will maximise flexibility of operations across both the Baralaba South Project and the Baralaba North project."

MINERS MISBEHAVING |

>>Worker sacked after snack goes horribly wrong

>>Miner sacked after testing positive for meth

HUGE MINE: The mine lease application is outline in yellow.
HUGE MINE: The mine lease application is outline in yellow. Baralaba Coal Company

Baralaba believes most the construction and operational workforce will be sources locally.

But in its statement, it said if fly-in-fly-out workers were required, it would house them in the Baralaba Caravan Park, which currently has 156 single accommodation units, with approval to build 208 more.

Wonbindi Coal Pty Limited, a subsidiary of which Baralaba own an 80% share, previously submitted a draft terms of reference for an environmental impact statement (EIS) to the Department of Environment of Heritage Protection (EHP), which was approved in April of 2013. But the terms of reference expired two years later as an environmental impact statement was not submitted.

Baralaba Coal Company declined to comment when contacted by The Observer.

But the price of thermal coal gradually tumbled in the years leading up to Wonbindi Coal's deadline for submitting an EIS for the project.  

COAL PRICE: Coal prices have gradually declined. Source: InvestmentMine.
COAL PRICE: Coal prices have gradually declined. Source: InvestmentMine.

The EHP has released the latest draft terms of reference for the project's EIS, again submitted by Wonbindi Coal Pty Limited.

EHP is inviting written comments on the draft terms of reference.

More to come 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstone gladstone region

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Dogs look for new home after being seized from property

Dogs look for new home after being seized from property

Three puppies are looking for a new home after they were seized from a property.

Police hunting driver who fled crash scene

Woman injured in Bouldercombe hit and run crash.

EXPLAINED: How the Capras v Dolphins match played out

Capras winger Ken Tofilau scored a double against the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Capras 'their own worst enemy' in latter stages of loss to Dolphins

Passengers lucky to escape serious injury in Gracemere rollover

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Ambulance assess patients at scene of crash near waterhole

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

CQ Rotary Clubs donate to Vietnam orphanage

GENEROUS DONATION: David Thomas receiving plaque from Principal of BARIA Orphanage.

Small gesture goes a long way to helping kids.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

ACROSS THE REGION

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Rail Museum is open for fun this Sunday

What to do around CQ this weekend

Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

Sam Chandler did not let a little fall stop his fun while ice skating. Ice skating will ramp up at the Great Western Hotel in April.

GWH owners says skating rink plans are no joke.

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

JUSTIN Bieber has made privacy a huge priority over the past couple of years.

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $775,000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Modern Stylish Home Capturing Cool Mountain Breezes

19 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $409,000

Be the first to inspect this smartly styled home positioned with elevation and conveniently located within walking distance to the CQ University. Only 2 years old...

Prime Frenchville Position with Views

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

Superior Family Home!

295 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $435,000

You'll be instantly captivated by this expansive family home nearing the top of the hill which supplies sweeping views across Rockhampton. The spacious and easy...

Neat and Tidy Move Straight In

82A McKean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $298,000

Ready to go and very well presented this lowset property is conveniently located in Berserker and close to Primary Schools and sporting fields. Newly painted...

A Great First Home - Smart Buying!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $259,000

WOW! This little property is a beauty, fully renovated this is a great first home or investment opportunity with not a thing to do but move in. Situated in a...

Spacious Family Sized Gable

8 Curtis Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $349,000

Positioned in a fantastic Wandal location this very affordable gable offers comfortable living with character and charm. * Polished floors / high ceilings *...

Looks Can Be Deceiving and I&#39;ve Got A POOL!

24 Sheehan Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Nestled in a very quiet Wandal location with a picturesque bushland backdrop is where you will find 24 Sheehan Avenue. This great size family home has all the...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Neat, Tidy and Convenient

6 Lorrikeet Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

Nestled in a cul de sac street in Norman Gardens is where you will find this spacious home hiding. The property offers loads of space and you will appreciate this...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Mr Real Estate's passion for property reaches new heights

BRICK MANSION: 5 Thomas Street Norman Gardens sits on a whopping 1,372m sq block, and has just been snapped off the market.

It's the renovation job of a lifetime, and this agent explains why

Sneak peek inside one of CQ's most luxurious homes

Never feel left out of the party with this open-plan kitchen and dining space with a waterfall benchtop breakfast bar and room for more at the dining table.

Coastal property hits the market for offers over $699K

Mayors on land valuations: Some will feel the rates impact

Rate rises on the way?

There has been some 'dramatic changes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!