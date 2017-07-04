BREAKING: BMA slams MP, says removed homes were 'in disrepair'

UPDATE 1PM: MINING giant BMA have hit back at Mirani MP Jim Pearce over claims they had "absolutely no respect" for Dysart residents and planned to remove more than 40 homes from the community.

A spokesperson for BMA said the company was extremely disappointed with the "highly inflammatory" comments made by Mr Pearce about the removal of houses.

"BMA owns and maintains more than 540 houses in Dysart. The removal of 11 homes, which were in a state of disrepair, represents just 2 per cent of the entire housing stock BMA owns and maintains in the town of Dysart," the spokesperson said.

"The houses that have been removed were assessed carefully and it was determined that, being more than 40 years old and vacant for a long period of time, they were beyond the stage where they could reasonably be repaired or refurbished.

"Our contractor followed the appropriate regulatory requirements for the work being conducted, including securing approvals for the work to be carried out.

"BMA can also confirm that Isaac Regional Council was notified about this matter through its regular engagements, and the appropriate approvals were put in place for this work to be completed."

The spokesperson said BMA values the ongoing relationship they have with the Dysart community and encouraged any concerned locals to get in touch.

"Any member of the community that would like further information on this matter can call 1800 078 797," the spokesperson said.

INITIAL: DYSART'S demise is looming according to Mirani MP Jim Pearce with reports mining giant BMA has literally begun removing homes from the community.

Mr Pearce claims Australia's biggest coal producer has removed 11 house from the Dysart community without consulting with Isaac Regional Council or the State Government.

Mr Pearce said BMA had literally put houses on trucks and 'sped away into the dark of the night'.

"I am told that the houses have been removed and the blocks levelled, another 30 houses are to be moved over this financial year," Mr Pearce said.

"BMA again has demonstrated their intense dislike for families living and working in the Coalfields, this action has been a deliberate and calculated move to alter the structure and the population base of Dysart."

Mr Pearce said the fact BMA has taken action with such "arrogance and disregard" demonstrates the multi-national corporation has "absolutely no respect for our government or our people."

"This behaviour is no longer a joke it is absolutely appalling and government's at the state and federal levels must step in to end this assault on Local and Regional Economies," he said.

"From my inquiries on Friday it became evident that our State Government Agency the Department of Natural Resources and Mines and the Isaac Regional Council were unaware that Dysart is being demolished.

"Multi nationals like BMA have taken control of the resources sector across Australia they are calling on Tax Payers to subsidise infrastructure, fuel, power and FIFO and then have the gall to pull out a community with no hint of an agreed upon Strategy."

BMA are expected to provide a response to the claims by midday.