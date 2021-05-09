BREAKING: More post-crash drama as Sth Rocky man wields bat

12:25pm: Police are responding to reports a man is wielding a baseball bat on Port Curtis Road.

The man was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident prior and is contesting which driver was to blame.

It is not known whether this incident is in relation to a previous fight at the Northside Caltex service station.

A female person is also reported to have sustained a head injury.

A 57-year old man is complaining of chest pain following an alleged assault.

More to come.