News

BREAKING: Motorbike crashes into police car in Koongal

Melanie Plane
13th Sep 2020 4:14 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM
UPDATE 4.25PM: A MAN is being transported to hospital under police guard after crashing into a police car in Koongal this afternoon. 

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, allegedly evaded police just before 4pm, before returning to the area and crashing into the police car on Rockonia Road. 

He has been treated at the scene by paramedics and will be transported to Rockhampton Hospital, with a police guard. 

No police officers were injured in the incident. One lane of Rockonia Rd remains closed as police investigations continue. 

BREAKING 4.05PM: A MOTORCYCLIST has smashed into a police car in Koongal this afternoon.

Reports suggest police were stopped on Rockonia Road near the intersection of Dee Street, after the motorcyclist allegedly evaded them in a previous incident, when it returned and crashed into the police car.

Police called for urgent assistance about 4pm and multiple police crews responded to the scene.

Paramedics have also been called to treat the motorcyclist for injuries.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

Scenes of crime officers are also responding.

More to come.

