BREAKING: Motorbike crashes into police car in Koongal

UPDATE 4.25PM: A MAN is being transported to hospital under police guard after crashing into a police car in Koongal this afternoon.

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, allegedly evaded police just before 4pm, before returning to the area and crashing into the police car on Rockonia Road.

He has been treated at the scene by paramedics and will be transported to Rockhampton Hospital, with a police guard.

No police officers were injured in the incident. One lane of Rockonia Rd remains closed as police investigations continue.

near the intersection of Dee Street

