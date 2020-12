A motorcyclist has reportedly crashed on a dirt track at Woodbury. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

EMERGENCY crews are currently attending a single-vehicle incident at Woodbury, approximately 15km north of Yeppoon.

Early reports suggested a motorcyclist lost control of the bike, crashing down a dirt track near Kellys Landing Rd around 10am.

The condition of the rider is unknown at this time.

Both QFES and QAS are currently en route.

More to come.