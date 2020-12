A motorcycle has collided with a bus at the Capricorn Coast. Pic: file photo

EMERGENCY crews are currently attending a two-vehicle collision at the Capricorn Coast.

A bus and motorcycle reportedly collided on Matthew Flinders Dr at Cooee Bay just after midday.

It is believed the bus was travelling with a number of passengers on board.

It is unknown whether anybody has sustained serious injuries.

Paramedics are currently on scene, as a QFES crews.

More to come.