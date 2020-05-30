Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Maryborough crash

Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2020 6:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash at Maryborough on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1pm, police received reports about a motorcycle travelling around Dunn Street and Panorama Drive causing excessive noise.

A Road Policing Command motorcycle officer patrolling nearby attempted to intercept the Suzuki GSX750 near the corner of Neptune and Woodstock streets.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina.

The rider, a 26-year-old Maryborough man, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the Barina were not injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

fatal crash fccrash fcpolice motorcycle
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Fans make mockery out of NRL

    Fans make mockery out of NRL
    • 30th May 2020 6:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Crash victims flown to Brisbane after fatal crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Crash victims flown to Brisbane after fatal crash

        News The serious accident on the Bruce Highway near Midgee claimed a life of a 21-year-old woman yesterday.

        Pollies launch petition opposing the loss of CQ’s newspapers

        premium_icon Pollies launch petition opposing the loss of CQ’s newspapers

        News Heartbroken by the decision to axe CQ’s newspapers, local politicians are speaking...

        Triumphant Cap Coast business reopening a long time coming

        premium_icon Triumphant Cap Coast business reopening a long time coming

        News After months of uncertainty, Wendy's is back open for business.

        CQ woman spreads message of solidarity

        premium_icon CQ woman spreads message of solidarity

        News “We have come a long way toward reconciling between indigenous and non-indigenous...