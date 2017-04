A motorhome rollover on Dairy Inn Rd in Cawarral.

BREAKING 12PM: OCCUPANTS in a motorhome crash have escaped the through the vehicle's windows.

Initial reports indicate a motorhome has rolled-over on Dairy Inn Rd, Carwarall near the old railway line.

A motorhome rollover on Dairy Inn Rd in Cawarral. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

The two passengers are out of the vehicle, but it is unclear if they have sustained any injuries.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is not yet on scene.

More to come shortly